Swaraj Engines standalone net profit declines 53.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.04% to Rs 116.99 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines declined 53.66% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.04% to Rs 116.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 205.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

