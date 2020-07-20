Swaraj Engines standalone net profit declines 53.66% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.04% to Rs 116.99 croreNet profit of Swaraj Engines declined 53.66% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.04% to Rs 116.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 205.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales116.99205.38 -43 OPM %11.0113.32 -PBDT14.9430.98 -52 PBT10.7126.22 -59 NP7.8416.92 -54
