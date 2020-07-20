Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 14.20% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 1.40 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Scooters declined 14.20% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.401.37 2 OPM %-130.00-140.15 -PBDT2.082.15 -3 PBT1.591.72 -8 NP1.451.69 -14
