JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Power stocks edge lower
Business Standard

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 14.20% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 1.40 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters declined 14.20% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.401.37 2 OPM %-130.00-140.15 -PBDT2.082.15 -3 PBT1.591.72 -8 NP1.451.69 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 14:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU