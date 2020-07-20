Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 14.20% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 1.40 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters declined 14.20% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.401.37-130.00-140.152.082.151.591.721.451.69

