MoEF's expert committee recommends grant of environmental clearance for OMDC Bagiaburu mine

Orissa Minerals Development Company said that the expert appraisal committee of the Environment Ministry has recommended for grant of environmental clearance (EC) for Bagiaburu iron ore mines of the company.

In an exchange filing made on Saturday (11 March 2023), the company announced that the expert appraisal committee (EAC) (non-coal mining), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), has considered and recommended for grant of environmental clearance (EC) for Bagiaburu iron ore mines of OMDC.

Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC), is a public sector undertaking company in the state of Odisha under administrative control of Department of Steel and Mines, Government of Odisha. It is engaged in the mining and production of iron ore and manganese ore.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 73.39% to Rs 7.91 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.33% to currently trade at Rs 2677.25 on the BSE.

