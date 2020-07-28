Mohit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
You are less ecstatic, more relieved with a successful film: Mohit Suri
Why call it 'Masakali' when it doesn't even sound like original: Mohit Chauhan
Mohit Chauhan's new song 'Salaam' is a tribute to corona warriors
Domestic players will help Delhi Capitals succeed, feels medium pacer Mohit Sharma
Ready' actor Mohit Baghel dies of cancer
-
Sales decline 16.22% to Rs 39.99 croreNet Loss of Mohit Industries reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.22% to Rs 39.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.60% to Rs 175.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 191.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales39.9947.73 -16 175.01191.47 -9 OPM %1.883.14 -3.944.73 - PBDT0.890.01 8800 3.254.44 -27 PBT0.11-1.14 LP 0.130.61 -79 NP-0.27-1.30 79 -0.050.70 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU