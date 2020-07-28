JUST IN
NBCC (India) bags overseas orders worth Rs 204 crore
Mohit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.22% to Rs 39.99 crore

Net Loss of Mohit Industries reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.22% to Rs 39.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.60% to Rs 175.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 191.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales39.9947.73 -16 175.01191.47 -9 OPM %1.883.14 -3.944.73 - PBDT0.890.01 8800 3.254.44 -27 PBT0.11-1.14 LP 0.130.61 -79 NP-0.27-1.30 79 -0.050.70 PL

Tue, July 28 2020. 08:47 IST

