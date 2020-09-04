Mohite Industries consolidated net profit rises 397.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 46.47% to Rs 42.49 crore

Net profit of Mohite Industries rose 397.78% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.47% to Rs 42.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.47% to Rs 4.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 119.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

42.4929.01119.84116.469.9321.7913.6516.952.662.1810.239.292.200.334.232.012.240.454.272.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)