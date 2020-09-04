Mohite Industries consolidated net profit rises 397.78% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Mohite Industries rose 397.78% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.47% to Rs 42.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.47% to Rs 4.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 119.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales42.4929.01 46 119.84116.46 3 OPM %9.9321.79 -13.6516.95 - PBDT2.662.18 22 10.239.29 10 PBT2.200.33 567 4.232.01 110 NP2.240.45 398 4.272.13 100

