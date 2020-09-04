Vishvprabha Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 81.69% to Rs 0.13 croreNet loss of Vishvprabha Ventures reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 81.69% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.71 -82 OPM %-15.384.23 -PBDT-0.020.03 PL PBT-0.020.03 PL NP-0.020.02 PL
