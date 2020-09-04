Jagatjit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.53% to Rs 61.64 crore

Net Loss of Jagatjit Industries reported to Rs 28.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.53% to Rs 61.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 65.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 220.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 224.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

