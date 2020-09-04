Bilcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 80.20% to Rs 138.80 croreNet Loss of Bilcare reported to Rs 16.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 87.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.20% to Rs 138.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 700.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales138.80700.84 -80 OPM %8.503.05 -PBDT-4.91-25.16 80 PBT-16.16-80.50 80 NP-16.34-87.34 81
