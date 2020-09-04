JUST IN
Infosys to acquire Kaleidoscope Innovation
Bilcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 80.20% to Rs 138.80 crore

Net Loss of Bilcare reported to Rs 16.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 87.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.20% to Rs 138.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 700.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales138.80700.84 -80 OPM %8.503.05 -PBDT-4.91-25.16 80 PBT-16.16-80.50 80 NP-16.34-87.34 81

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 07:58 IST

