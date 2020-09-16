Mohite Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 94.62% to Rs 1.25 croreNet loss of Mohite Industries reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 94.62% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.2523.22 -95 OPM %60.0018.26 -PBDT0.762.05 -63 PBT-0.710.24 PL NP-0.710.24 PL
