KSS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Olectra Greentech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter
KSS reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Maheshwari Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Beardsell reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter
K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 97.98% to Rs 0.21 croreNet Loss of KSS reported to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 97.98% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.2110.41 -98 OPM %-595.24-10.28 -PBDT-1.65-1.48 -11 PBT-3.08-3.33 8 NP-3.08-3.33 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU