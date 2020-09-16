Pacific Industries consolidated net profit rises 71.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.92% to Rs 24.74 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries rose 71.74% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.92% to Rs 24.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.24.7428.4112.095.533.832.772.011.481.580.92

