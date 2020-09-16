JUST IN
Pacific Industries consolidated net profit rises 71.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.92% to Rs 24.74 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries rose 71.74% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.92% to Rs 24.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.7428.41 -13 OPM %12.095.53 -PBDT3.832.77 38 PBT2.011.48 36 NP1.580.92 72

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020.

