MOIL Ltd down for fifth straight session

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 155, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 5.51% in NIFTY and a 0.23% lost in the Nifty Media index.

MOIL Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 155, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 17770. The Sensex is at 60451.07, down 0.38%.MOIL Ltd has lost around 8.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 15.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5773.6, down 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90568 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

