Buyback plan boosts Aurionpro Solutions

gained 3.39% to Rs 140.40 at 12:25 IST on BSE after the company scheduled a board meeting on 25 March 2019 to consider and approve buy-back of equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 19 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 59.68 points or 0.16% at 38,154.75.

On the BSE, 17,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4,939 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 149.70 and a low of Rs 138.05 so far during the day.

Aurionpro Solutions' consolidated net profit rose 6.4% to Rs 15.47 crore on 22.03% rise in net sales to Rs 114.73 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

