JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rattanindia Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 517.60 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit declines 35.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.18% to Rs 107.13 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments declined 35.58% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.18% to Rs 107.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales107.1377.53 38 OPM %2.003.60 -PBDT1.832.82 -35 PBT1.792.78 -36 NP1.342.08 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU