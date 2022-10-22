Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit declines 35.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.18% to Rs 107.13 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments declined 35.58% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.18% to Rs 107.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.107.1377.532.003.601.832.821.792.781.342.08

