Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit declines 35.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.18% to Rs 107.13 croreNet profit of Moksh Ornaments declined 35.58% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.18% to Rs 107.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales107.1377.53 38 OPM %2.003.60 -PBDT1.832.82 -35 PBT1.792.78 -36 NP1.342.08 -36
