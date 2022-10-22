Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 81.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.97% to Rs 234.07 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee declined 81.97% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 234.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 207.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.234.07207.194.1218.6911.0039.206.8135.284.8226.74

