Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 81.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.97% to Rs 234.07 croreNet profit of Vakrangee declined 81.97% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 234.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 207.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales234.07207.19 13 OPM %4.1218.69 -PBDT11.0039.20 -72 PBT6.8135.28 -81 NP4.8226.74 -82
