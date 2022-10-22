JUST IN
Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 22.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.09% to Rs 14896.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 22.19% to Rs 2665.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2181.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 14896.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12831.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14896.0012831.00 16 OPM %23.3625.14 -PBDT3560.003251.00 10 PBT3288.002970.00 11 NP2665.002181.00 22

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:03 IST

