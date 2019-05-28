Oil India reports standalone net loss of Rs 208.54 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 3086.89 croreNet loss of Oil India reported to Rs 208.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 866.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 3086.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2998.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.92% to Rs 2590.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2667.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.89% to Rs 13734.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10656.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3086.892998.44 3 13734.9610656.47 29 OPM %34.9626.70 -39.9336.70 - PBDT1378.701479.33 -7 6439.324979.81 29 PBT954.581179.50 -19 4943.013709.80 33 NP-208.54866.50 PL 2590.142667.93 -3
