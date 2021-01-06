Volumes spurt at Fortis Healthcare Ltd counter

-
Fortis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 30.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 63.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48451 shares
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 January 2021.
Fortis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 30.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 63.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48451 shares. The stock rose 5.10% to Rs.164.80. Volumes stood at 55472 shares in the last session.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd clocked volume of 5.06 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 16.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30543 shares. The stock gained 1.22% to Rs.894.95. Volumes stood at 38322 shares in the last session.
BASF India Ltd recorded volume of 11908 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2191 shares. The stock gained 5.16% to Rs.1,738.00. Volumes stood at 4561 shares in the last session.
Navin Fluorine International Limited notched up volume of 25544 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6402 shares. The stock rose 6.34% to Rs.2,785.90. Volumes stood at 5783 shares in the last session.
Phoenix Mills Ltd saw volume of 30019 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8409 shares. The stock increased 0.77% to Rs.770.25. Volumes stood at 8835 shares in the last session.
