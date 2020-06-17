JUST IN
Business Standard

Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 62.53% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.50% to Rs 23.32 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies declined 62.53% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.50% to Rs 23.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.82% to Rs 10.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 100.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.3224.42 -5 100.9889.38 13 OPM %10.8926.25 -19.3821.04 - PBDT2.576.41 -60 19.3620.21 -4 PBT1.305.30 -75 13.8216.52 -16 NP1.363.63 -63 10.7511.92 -10

First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 16:01 IST

