Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup, Kothari Products Ltd, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd and Deep Energy Resources Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 July 2021.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup, Kothari Products Ltd, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd and Deep Energy Resources Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 July 2021.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 91.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49986 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup spiked 16.85% to Rs 415. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 339 shares in the past one month.

Kothari Products Ltd surged 16.01% to Rs 124.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15335 shares in the past one month.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd spurt 15.75% to Rs 256.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26817 shares in the past one month.

Deep Energy Resources Ltd advanced 14.33% to Rs 49.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32047 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)