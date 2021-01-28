Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

United Spirits Ltd, Anant Raj Global Ltd, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd and Energy Development Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 January 2021.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 9.27% to Rs 175.1 at 14:12 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1166 shares in the past one month.

United Spirits Ltd tumbled 7.95% to Rs 593.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Global Ltd lost 6.00% to Rs 21.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57980 shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd slipped 4.94% to Rs 53.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8184 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12017 shares in the past one month.

Energy Development Company Ltd shed 4.94% to Rs 11.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65735 shares in the past one month.

