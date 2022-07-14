Moneyboxx Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bal Pharma Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Active Clothing Co Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 July 2022.

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd soared 16.03% to Rs 184.2 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4309 shares in the past one month.

Bal Pharma Ltd spiked 12.63% to Rs 103. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2273 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd surged 11.73% to Rs 103.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2167 shares in the past one month.

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd advanced 11.20% to Rs 89.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2683 shares in the past one month.

Active Clothing Co Ltd added 10.00% to Rs 26.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4400 shares in the past one month.

