Consumer Durables shares edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 218.29 points or 0.59% at 37528.15 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.24%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.22%),Titan Company Ltd (up 1.14%),Havells India Ltd (up 1.01%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 0.65%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.33%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.23%).

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.08%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.07%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.72%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 244.51 or 0.46% at 53758.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.65 points or 0.42% at 16033.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.71 points or 0.18% at 25838.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.57 points or 0.21% at 8057.6.

On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

