Monsoon session of Parliament to begin on 18 July

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on 18 June 2022 and will continue upto 12 August 2022.

The session will have 18 sittings.

During this session, India will get a new President and Vice President. The election to the office of President of India will be held on the first day of the monsoon session, followed by the counting of votes on 21 July 2022.

The new president will be administered the oath of office in the central hall of Parliament on 25 July 2022.

The election to the office of Vice President will be held on 6 August 2022 and will assume office on 11 August 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)