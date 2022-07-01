Monsoon session of Parliament to begin on 18 July

-
ALSO READ
The book SABU gets published by Locksley Hall Publications
White Hall Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Infosys announces multi-year transformational collaboration with International Tennis Hall of Fame
Infosys becomes Digital Innovation Partner for International Tennis Hall of Fame and Title Sponsor of the Hall of Fame Open
Budget Session of Parliament 2022 adjourns sine die
-
The session will have 18 sittings.
During this session, India will get a new President and Vice President. The election to the office of President of India will be held on the first day of the monsoon session, followed by the counting of votes on 21 July 2022.
The new president will be administered the oath of office in the central hall of Parliament on 25 July 2022.
The election to the office of Vice President will be held on 6 August 2022 and will assume office on 11 August 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU