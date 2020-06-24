JUST IN
Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 36.17% in the March 2020 quarter
Monte Carlo Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 109.47 crore

Net Loss of Monte Carlo Fashions reported to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 109.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.18% to Rs 62.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.55% to Rs 725.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 656.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales109.4795.78 14 725.61656.37 11 OPM %0.06-31.56 -17.1514.98 - PBDT-2.22-26.07 91 118.93107.63 10 PBT-11.17-30.96 64 85.5388.53 -3 NP-10.22-18.85 46 62.6959.60 5

