Supremex Shine Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 95.45% to Rs 5.16 crore

Net profit of Supremex Shine Steels reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 95.45% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 287.86% to Rs 15.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.162.64 95 15.013.87 288 OPM %-0.19-1.89 --0.60-3.62 - PBDT0.100.01 900 0.200.16 25 PBT0.100.01 900 0.200.16 25 NP0.06-0.03 LP 0.150.12 25

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 18:20 IST

