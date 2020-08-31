Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 152.87% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.93% to Rs 257.64 croreNet profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 152.87% to Rs 19.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 26.93% to Rs 257.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 202.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales257.64202.98 27 OPM %10.319.52 -PBDT27.6119.18 44 PBT19.567.68 155 NP19.377.66 153
