Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 152.87% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 152.87% to Rs 19.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 26.93% to Rs 257.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 202.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

