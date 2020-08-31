Pearl Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.43% to Rs 23.46 croreNet Loss of Pearl Polymers reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.43% to Rs 23.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.4641.47 -43 OPM %5.121.06 -PBDT0.48-0.32 LP PBT-1.03-1.89 46 NP-1.03-1.89 46
