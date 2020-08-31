JUST IN
Business Standard

Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 12.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.54% to Rs 88.39 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes rose 12.85% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.54% to Rs 88.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 104.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales88.39104.65 -16 OPM %13.979.96 -PBDT12.2410.76 14 PBT10.379.38 11 NP7.296.46 13

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 14:30 IST

