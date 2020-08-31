Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 12.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.54% to Rs 88.39 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes rose 12.85% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.54% to Rs 88.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 104.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.88.39104.6513.979.9612.2410.7610.379.387.296.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)