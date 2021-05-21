Morepen to receive Rs 433 crore from Corinth and Promoters

Morepen Laboratories yesterday approved incoming investment of Rs. 433 crore in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company.

The members approved the issue and allotment of 58.50 million equity shares for cash to Corinth Investment Holdings AG, Switzerland (www.corinthinvest.com) at Rs.41.60 per share aggregating to RS. 243.36 crore.

Shareholders also approved 50 million fully convertible warrants a promoter group company Liquid Holdings at Rs.38 per warrant/ share aggregating up to Rs. 190 crore for cash to be converted into equity within 18 months.

This is a milestone for the Company as this approval paves the way to drive exponential growth and create value for all stakeholders. This EGM was the next step for inclusion of Corinth Group, a global private investment Group, headquartered in Switzerland, which announced and extended USD 32.50 million in Morepen Laboratories, out of a total USD 100 million investment in the promoter group.

