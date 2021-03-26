MORTH Targets To Touch 40km Per Day Of Daily Average Road Construction

Addressing the Inaugural Session of the CII National Conference on Roads Infrastructure: Creating Demand-Stimulating Growth, organized by CII on 25 March 2021, the Minister for Road Transport & Highways, and MSME, Nitin Gadkari stated that every rupee spent on infrastructure translates to 2.5-rupee growth in the economy. Increased investment in infrastructure would not only create demand in the economy but also and more importantly it would make growth sustainable, equitable and inclusive. He further added that Ministry of Road Transport and Highways aims to increase the pace of construction of highways from 35 km per day at present to 40 km per day soon. The Ministry also plans to raise Rs 1 lakh Cr by monetizing toll roads and use the fund for further development of road infrastructure.

He said that in the larger interest of the nation, there was a need to take the load of traffic off-the-road. At present 85 percent of transit is through the roads. Government is making efforts to increase traffic shares of Inland waterways, Rail and Air to balance the flow and expand mobility. The Minister also mentioned about the Government's focus on alternate fuels and investment in Li-ion, Hydrogen technology. The automobile sector currently contributes 7.5 lakh crore to the GDP which could up to Rs. 10 lakh crore leveraging alternative fuel and clean fuel technology which has huge potential to create jobs. He insisted that there is a need for private sector to invest in R&D.

