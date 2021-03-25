Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Count Crosses 5.21 Crore In India

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.21 Crore today. A total of 5,21,97,380 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm yesterday.

These include 79,56,925 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 50,47,927 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 84,33,875 FLWs (1stdose), 32,02,183 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,26,01,622 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 49,54,848 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities. Total 13,54,976 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the Sixty Eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 12,14,055 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,40,921 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

