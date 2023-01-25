Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 5.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.93% to Rs 1055.78 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services declined 5.53% to Rs 226.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 239.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.93% to Rs 1055.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1015.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1055.781015.9046.0944.13323.45313.34306.75300.62226.45239.70

