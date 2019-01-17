JUST IN
Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 83.87% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 20.07% to Rs 647.59 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services declined 83.87% to Rs 39.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 247.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 20.07% to Rs 647.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 810.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales647.59810.16 -20 OPM %22.7456.76 -PBDT23.09329.24 -93 PBT17.14319.52 -95 NP39.90247.34 -84

