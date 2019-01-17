Urbaknitt Fabs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 194.56% to Rs 28.16 croreNet profit of Urbaknitt Fabs reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 194.56% to Rs 28.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales28.169.56 195 OPM %2.311.99 -PBDT0.320.09 256 PBT0.240.06 300 NP0.06-0.04 LP
