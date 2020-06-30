Redex Protech standalone net profit rises 3900.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Redex Protech rose 3900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 4000.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.010 0 0.030.02 50 OPM %-1100.000 --1033.33-1250.00 - PBDT0.540.02 2600 0.570.06 850 PBT0.530.01 5200 0.540.02 2600 NP0.400.01 3900 0.410.01 4000
