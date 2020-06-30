JUST IN
Vishvprabha Ventures standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 60.40% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Vishvprabha Ventures declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.40% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 107.92% to Rs 2.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.401.01 -60 2.101.01 108 OPM %2.504.95 -4.29-11.88 - PBDT0.010.05 -80 0.090.05 80 PBT0.010.05 -80 0.090.05 80 NP0.010.04 -75 0.070.04 75

