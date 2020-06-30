Sastasundar Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 92.45% to Rs 115.93 crore

Net Loss of Sastasundar Ventures reported to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 92.45% to Rs 115.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 38.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 37.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 75.41% to Rs 385.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

