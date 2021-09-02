Volumes soar at IFB Industries Ltd counter

IFB Industries Ltd clocked volume of 8.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 32.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26363 shares

Alembic Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 September 2021.

IFB Industries Ltd clocked volume of 8.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 32.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26363 shares. The stock gained 8.50% to Rs.1,015.65. Volumes stood at 26328 shares in the last session.

Alembic Ltd registered volume of 58.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 23.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.05% to Rs.120.85. Volumes stood at 1.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Delta Corp Ltd registered volume of 390.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.60% to Rs.214.70. Volumes stood at 75.85 lakh shares in the last session.

National Fertilizer Ltd recorded volume of 64.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.53% to Rs.57.90. Volumes stood at 6.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 3.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45162 shares. The stock rose 5.18% to Rs.3,184.05. Volumes stood at 1.84 lakh shares in the last session.

