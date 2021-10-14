Mphasis Ltd sees sustained buying

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 3354, up 7.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 139.2% in last one year as compared to a 56.58% jump in NIFTY and a 67.32% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3354, up 7.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 18288.8. The Sensex is at 61107.98, up 0.61%. Mphasis Ltd has gained around 5.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35285.6, up 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3417.5, up 8.75% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is up 139.2% in last one year as compared to a 56.58% jump in NIFTY and a 67.32% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 48.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

