Teamlease Services declines for third day

Teamlease Services slipped 2.21% to Rs 4,995.10, declining for third day in a row.

The stock has fallen by 5.57% in three sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 5,289.80 recorded on 11 October 2021.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 89.56% while the benchmark Sensex has added 27.98% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 63.611. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 4357.66, 4018.97 and 3600.01, respectively.

TeamLease Services is a human resource company offering a range of solutions to employers for their hiring, productivity and scale challenges.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 58.30% to Rs 27.07 crore on a 21.15% rise in net sales to Rs 1376.78 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)