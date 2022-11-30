Wipro to support new AWS Cybersecurity Data Lake Service

Amazon Security Lake, launched at AWS re:Invent, allows customers to build a security data lake from integrated cloud and on-premises data sources as well as from their private applications.

The technology services and consulting company announced that it is an official launch partner for Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Service (AWS), which provides the modern enterprise with intelligent security data to solve more security use cases, increase security visibility and reduce threats.

With support for the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) standard, Amazon Security Lake reduces the complexity and costs for customers to make their security solutions data accessible to address a variety of security use cases such as threat detection, investigation, and incident response.

Wipro is working with AWS to aggregate data from various security sources including Wipro Cloud Application Risk Governance (CARG)a Single Pane of Glass for Security Threat, Risk and Compliance visibility in the cloud(s)and build security use cases for Amazon Security Lake which will help organizations collate, manage, and derive intelligence and value from log and event data in the cloud and on-premises to give security teams greater visibility across their organizations. With Amazon Security Lake, customers can use the security and analytics solutions of their choice to simply query that data in place or ingest the OCSF-compliant data to address further use cases.

"Amazon Security Lake helps customers optimize security log data retention by optimizing the partitioning of data to improve performance and reduce costs. Now, cloud security analysts and engineers can easily build and use a centralized security data lake to improve the protection of workloads, applications, and data, said Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro Limited. Wipro works with AWS to transform the modern enterprises by providing outcome-based cloud security solutions, delivery excellence and continuous innovations using various AWS native security capabilities."

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

Wipro's consolidated net profit rose 3.72% to Rs 2,659 crore on 4.7% increase in revenue form operations to Rs 22,539.7 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23. On a year on year (YoY) basis, the IT firm's net profit declined 9.27% while revenue jumped 14.6% in Q2 FY23.

Shares of Wipro fell 0.12% to Rs 405.20 on Tuesday, 29 November 2022.

