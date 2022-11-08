JUST IN
News-CM » Companies » Results

Business Standard

MRF consolidated net profit declines 31.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.71% to Rs 5826.30 crore

Net profit of MRF declined 31.31% to Rs 129.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 189.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.71% to Rs 5826.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4907.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5826.304907.81 19 OPM %8.2510.62 -PBDT483.04551.86 -12 PBT173.56255.21 -32 NP129.86189.06 -31

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 13:36 IST

