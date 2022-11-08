MRF consolidated net profit declines 31.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.71% to Rs 5826.30 crore

Net profit of MRF declined 31.31% to Rs 129.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 189.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.71% to Rs 5826.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4907.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5826.304907.818.2510.62483.04551.86173.56255.21129.86189.06

