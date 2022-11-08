Suven Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 31.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.51% to Rs 278.40 crore

Net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 31.49% to Rs 78.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 115.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.51% to Rs 278.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 300.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.278.40300.9938.3040.46116.74158.94105.98149.7678.92115.20

