Expo Gas Containers standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.78% to Rs 16.03 crore

Net profit of Expo Gas Containers declined 16.67% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.78% to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.0321.039.054.520.430.490.300.360.300.36

