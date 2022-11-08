Expo Gas Containers standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.78% to Rs 16.03 croreNet profit of Expo Gas Containers declined 16.67% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.78% to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.0321.03 -24 OPM %9.054.52 -PBDT0.430.49 -12 PBT0.300.36 -17 NP0.300.36 -17
