Welcast Steels standalone net profit rises 24.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.59% to Rs 9.42 crore

Net profit of Welcast Steels rose 24.14% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.59% to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.4217.0015.506.291.501.131.320.901.080.87

