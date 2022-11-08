Welcast Steels standalone net profit rises 24.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.59% to Rs 9.42 croreNet profit of Welcast Steels rose 24.14% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.59% to Rs 9.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.4217.00 -45 OPM %15.506.29 -PBDT1.501.13 33 PBT1.320.90 47 NP1.080.87 24
