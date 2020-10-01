MRF Ltd extends gains

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 60500, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.58% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% gain in NIFTY and a 7.08% gain in the Nifty Auto.

MRF Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 60500, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 11421.2. The Sensex is at 38686.19, up 1.62%. MRF Ltd has added around 3.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7908.1, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9196 shares today, compared to the daily average of 15069 shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 60620.05, up 1.5% on the day. MRF Ltd is down 1.58% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% gain in NIFTY and a 7.08% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 22.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

