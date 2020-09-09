MRF Ltd sees bargain buying

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 58392, up 0.30% on the day as on 14:20 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.15% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% rally in NIFTY and a 5.75% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd rose after falling for four straight sessions. The stock is quoting at Rs 58210, down 0% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11231.25. The Sensex is at 38089.93, down 0.72%.MRF Ltd has lost around 5.9% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7888, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8512 shares today, compared to the daily average of 19534 shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 58333.95, up 0.16% on the day. MRF Ltd tumbled 3.15% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% rally in NIFTY and a 5.75% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)