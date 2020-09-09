Federal Bank Ltd falls 3.74%

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 50.15, down 3.74% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 41.48% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% rally in NIFTY and a 20.26% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The volume in the stock stood at 262.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 387.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 50.25, down 3.74% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 6.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

