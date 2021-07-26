MRF Ltd slips for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 81061.25, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 30.89% in last one year as compared to a 42.42% rally in NIFTY and a 41.33% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 81061.25, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 15853.75. The Sensex is at 52959.22, down 0.03%.MRF Ltd has added around 0.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10201.35, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3884 shares today, compared to the daily average of 9849 shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 81350, up 0.04% on the day. MRF Ltd jumped 30.89% in last one year as compared to a 42.42% rally in NIFTY and a 41.33% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

